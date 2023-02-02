Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,549,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.75. 162,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,283. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.