Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.4 %

PEP stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.13. 827,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,414. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.83. The company has a market capitalization of $233.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.