Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 7,178 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.55.

WM traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $151.51. The company had a trading volume of 684,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,413. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

