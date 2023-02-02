Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading 6.6% Higher This Week

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $89.52 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

