Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.59

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $7.69. Ricoh shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 1,182 shares traded.

Ricoh Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

