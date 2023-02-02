Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$86.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday.

RCI.B opened at C$64.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.65. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.53 and a 52-week high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

