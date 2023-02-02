Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading 5% Higher

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 68,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 125,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$17.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

