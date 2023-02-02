Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

Several research firms have commented on ROOT. JMP Securities cut their price target on Root from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Root from $20.93 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Root Price Performance

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Root has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Insider Activity

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.01) by $1.47. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Root will post -21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 19,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $92,991.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Root by 1,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Root by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Root by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Root by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

See Also

