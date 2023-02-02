Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $275.24

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.24 ($3.40) and traded as high as GBX 321.70 ($3.97). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 318 ($3.93), with a volume of 1,568,046 shares trading hands.

ROR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.20) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rotork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 350 ($4.32).

The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,628.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

