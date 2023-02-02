Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $177.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.20.

ATKR stock opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $149.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 83.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atkore will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,876 shares of company stock worth $4,558,499. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Atkore by 169.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

