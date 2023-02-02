Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 3,200 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,200 ($39.52) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s previous close.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.89) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.52) to GBX 3,100 ($38.29) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.76) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($38.29) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.96) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.68).

Shell Stock Performance

LON SHEL traded down GBX 25.50 ($0.31) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,341 ($28.91). 11,463,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,001,400. The firm has a market cap of £163.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,353.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,301.94. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,557 ($31.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

