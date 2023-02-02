Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$144.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.92.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
