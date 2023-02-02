RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in RPM International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPM. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

