Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of BRW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 115,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,167. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Insider Transactions at Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $242,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,281,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,394,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRW. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,740,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $177,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

