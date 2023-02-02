Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BRW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Insider Activity

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $242,845.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,281,339 shares in the company, valued at $33,394,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $177,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $325,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

