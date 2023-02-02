Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,398,381.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,398,381.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,680 shares of company stock worth $23,265,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $171.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a PE ratio of 613.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.