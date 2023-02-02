SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
SandRidge Energy Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $15.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $572.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $29.28.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 68.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SandRidge Energy (SD)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.