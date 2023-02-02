SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $15.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $572.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 68.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SD. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

