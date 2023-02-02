Sanjit Biswas Sells 15,035 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $204,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,385.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $393,364.02.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $214,619.68.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,199.05.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $263,744.90.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,265.70.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 1,889,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,565. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

