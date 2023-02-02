SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Boosted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in SAP by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.07.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP Profile

NYSE:SAP opened at $121.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.66. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Further Reading

