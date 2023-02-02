Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15.

Schneider National Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSE SNDR traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.51. 251,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,803. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.07.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 32.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

