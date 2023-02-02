Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

