Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 636.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.38. 136,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,386. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

