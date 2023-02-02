Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.78. 1,739,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,341. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.