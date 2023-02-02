Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.78. 1,739,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01.

