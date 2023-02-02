Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $393.83

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 393.83 ($4.86) and traded as low as GBX 388 ($4.79). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 400 ($4.94), with a volume of 78,469 shares.

Science Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £181.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,904.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 386.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 393.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies divisions. It offers product and technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

