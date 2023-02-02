SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded up $41.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,694.01. 151,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,502.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,535.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,814.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

