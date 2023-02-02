SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $598,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 299.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $157,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Block by 2,858.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,817,217.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,959,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,717 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,181 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block Stock Up 6.2 %

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Shares of Block stock traded up $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $89.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,967,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.45, a P/E/G ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 2.33. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

