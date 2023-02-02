SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 512 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.38. The company had a trading volume of 831,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,566. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

