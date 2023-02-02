SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,047 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,263. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $241.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

