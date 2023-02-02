Seascape Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

