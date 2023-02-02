Seascape Capital Management Sells 43 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Moody’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock traded up $11.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $334.28. The stock had a trading volume of 306,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.