Seascape Capital Management Takes $403,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,713. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Company Profile



McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

