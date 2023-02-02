Secret Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,829.37 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and $2,829.37 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00231014 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00099062 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00054205 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00062360 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00606818 USD and is up 9.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,279.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

