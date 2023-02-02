Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SERA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sera Prognostics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Sera Prognostics Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 20,490.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,389,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 176,750 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Sera Prognostics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 346,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 54,904 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

