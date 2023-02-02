Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Roth Capital currently has $56.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.39.

SHOP opened at $50.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

