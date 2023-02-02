Short Interest in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Declines By 5.1%

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,100 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 580,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $4,241,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $3,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,896 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

