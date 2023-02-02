Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Hovde Group downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSRR opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.95. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.24). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michele M. Gil bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.