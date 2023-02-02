Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Hovde Group downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.24). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million.
Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,657,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
