Signaturefd LLC Acquires 51,914 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Krispy Kreme worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 531.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 81.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 182,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -199.97%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

