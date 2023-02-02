Signaturefd LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.21.

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $807.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $825.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $769.22.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

