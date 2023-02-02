Signaturefd LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average of $151.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

