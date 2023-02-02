Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,416 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,079,000 after acquiring an additional 437,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,153,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.