Signaturefd LLC Sells 6,459 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,088,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90.

