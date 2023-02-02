Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.40 million.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $7.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.86. 450,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,920. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $190.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average of $135.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

