Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $16.24

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $19.40. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 2,143,541 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $631.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

