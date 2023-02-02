Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.92

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 113974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Sisecam Resources Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Sisecam Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sisecam Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Sisecam Resources during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sisecam Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sisecam Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sisecam Resources Company Profile

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

