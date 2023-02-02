SKALE Network (SKL) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $161.51 million and $14.13 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,178,186,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

