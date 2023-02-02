Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.75-$8.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,821. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $10,313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,454,000 after buying an additional 181,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after buying an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,078,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading

