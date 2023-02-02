SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Sells $15,003.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) Director Penny Herscher sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $15,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SMART Global Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $923.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.35. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.