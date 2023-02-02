Societe Generale Lowers Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.51.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

