Sofinnova Investments Inc. Purchases 10,195 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.9% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.75. 191,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,830. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.14. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $134.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

